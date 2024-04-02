Drive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $476.07. 3,303,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,316. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $380.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

