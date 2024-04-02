Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 31.9% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,860,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,929. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

