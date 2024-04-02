Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 501,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,056,000 after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.9% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 155,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $209.89. The stock had a trading volume of 909,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,307. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $210.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

