Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $407.71. The company had a trading volume of 472,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,402. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $313.47 and a one year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $422.13 and a 200 day moving average of $392.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

