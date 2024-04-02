Drive Wealth Management LLC Invests $293,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,183.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,497. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.46.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

