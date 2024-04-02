Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,406 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

