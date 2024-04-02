Drive Wealth Management LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 55,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,229. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $84.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

