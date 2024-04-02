Drive Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,452 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,733 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

