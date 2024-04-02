Drive Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.43.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $16.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $953.02. The company had a trading volume of 201,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $959.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

