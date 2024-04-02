Drive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.8 %

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.21. 6,472,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,028,403. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $259.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

