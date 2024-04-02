Drive Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,460 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,481,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,298,000 after buying an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,398,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,745,000 after acquiring an additional 518,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.41. 305,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,754. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

