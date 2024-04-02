DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DSS Price Performance

DSS stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. DSS has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get DSS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DSS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DSS stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.19% of DSS worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

DSS Company Profile

DSS, Inc operates in the product packaging, biotechnology, direct, commercial lending, securities and investment management, alternative trading, digital transformation, secure living, and alternative energy businesses. It manufactures, markets, and sells mailers, photo sleeves, custom folding cartons, and 3-dimensional direct mail solutions; and markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.