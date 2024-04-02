Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 901,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

DLTH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 77,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 10,586.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 415,800.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 118.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 457.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

