Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Up 5.7% in March

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,700 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 901,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.
DLTH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 77,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,945. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.25.
Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Duluth had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $245.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Duluth will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
