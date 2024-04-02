Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

EXP has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded down $4.65 on Tuesday, hitting $265.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.34. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $135.17 and a 52 week high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.23 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.