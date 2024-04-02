East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,170,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $125,547.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at $797,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,243,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,502,000 after purchasing an additional 215,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,582,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,469,000 after buying an additional 159,963 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,416,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,635,000 after buying an additional 306,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.12. 359,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,779. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 29.11%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

