Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $312.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $317.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.