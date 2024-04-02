eCash (XEC) Trading Down 6.2% Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $92.75 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,419.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.00960993 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00134350 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About eCash

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,679,042,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,679,035,923,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

