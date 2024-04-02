Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Elastic Trading Down 2.7 %

ESTC traded down $2.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. 583,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. Elastic has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 218.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Elastic

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 20,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $2,030,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,054,978 shares in the company, valued at $310,141,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Insiders own 18.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

