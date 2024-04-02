Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 323,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,585,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Further Reading

