Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 33,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,087. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.
About Eledon Pharmaceuticals
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
