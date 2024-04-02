Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. 33,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,087. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

