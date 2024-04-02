Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.3 %

ELV stock traded down $16.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $499.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,291. The firm has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $504.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.50.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

