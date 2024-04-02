Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Up 55.6%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 55.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 217,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 51,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Emergent Metals Trading Up 55.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.65.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

