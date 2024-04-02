Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 29th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 96.6 days.

Empire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. Empire has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

