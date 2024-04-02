Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $41.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

