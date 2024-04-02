Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.66. 2,452,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

