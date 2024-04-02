Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 243,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Encavis Stock Performance

Shares of ENCVF opened at C$13.21 on Tuesday. Encavis has a one year low of C$13.21 and a one year high of C$18.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.21.

About Encavis

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe and internationally. It operates through Solar Parks, PV Service, Wind farms, and Asset Management segments. The company's renewable energy plant portfolio includes 219 solar parks and 98 wind farms with a capacity of approximately 3.5 gigawatts.

