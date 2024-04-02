Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,582,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 629% from the previous session’s volume of 3,098,962 shares.The stock last traded at $25.95 and had previously closed at $25.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EDR. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $514,758.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,700,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,781 shares of company stock worth $4,322,060 over the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.