Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.58. 1,127,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,314,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $587.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Further Reading

