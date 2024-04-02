Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE ENIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.02. 237,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,051. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. Enel Chile has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 127.33% and a net margin of 14.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Enel Chile by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 170,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 65,212 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

