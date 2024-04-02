Energi Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and $663,802.24 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00071403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00027736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,272,480 coins and its circulating supply is 75,272,229 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

