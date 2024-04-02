Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.53 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Featured Stories

