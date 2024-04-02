Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.04

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$27.04 and last traded at C$26.82, with a volume of 259943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enerplus from C$27.75 to C$27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins raised their target price on Enerplus from C$17.50 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.67.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enerplus

Enerplus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.65.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 39.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of C$595.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.8767568 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 104,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.13, for a total value of C$2,521,965.58. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.