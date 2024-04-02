Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Up 1.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,818,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,869,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after buying an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

