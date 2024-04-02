EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. EOS has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $182.49 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001488 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001336 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,121,809,131 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,816,724 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

