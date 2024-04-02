Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.97% from the company’s current price.

Equillium Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of EQ opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equillium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Equillium by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

