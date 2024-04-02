Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Equinix by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Equinix by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $791.67. 296,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,525. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $672.88 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $851.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

