Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $28.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.15. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

