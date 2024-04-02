Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (ADTH, AIT, CC, DIS, DOMA, EL, GD, GNRC, HD, INFA)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 2nd:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT). They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $129.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $6.29. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $895.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zelman & Associates. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $237.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

