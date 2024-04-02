Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 2nd (ADTH, AIT, CC, DIS, DOMA, EL, GD, GNRC, HD, INFA)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 2nd:

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT). They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC)

had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $129.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $6.29. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $325.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a mixed rating to a positive rating.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA). They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $100.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $895.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zelman & Associates. The firm currently has a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Scotiabank. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME). Wedbush issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $237.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

