Ergo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $453,293.57 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Ergo has a total market cap of $134.48 million and $453,293.57 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00002752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65,693.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.60 or 0.00962962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00162797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.32 or 0.00184672 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00132637 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,396,232 coins and its circulating supply is 74,397,702 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

