Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading 3.9% Higher

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.04. 265,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 307,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ero Copper Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ero Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ero Copper by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

