Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.
A number of analysts recently commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 25th.
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.34.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
