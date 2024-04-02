Essex Savings Bank Acquires 497 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 293,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,451. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

