Essex Savings Bank Buys 286 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $177.16. 525,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,906. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.