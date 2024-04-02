Essex Savings Bank Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 1,229,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDT

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.