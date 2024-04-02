Essex Savings Bank Has $305,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.89. 7,186,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $108.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

