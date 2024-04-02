Essex Savings Bank Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSY

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.54. 536,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,884. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.