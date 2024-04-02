Essex Savings Bank Has $585,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.84.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.43. 436,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,091,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $231.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

