Essex Savings Bank Purchases 719 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 608,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,497. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

