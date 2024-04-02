Essex Savings Bank Purchases 731 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.26. 175,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,145. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $297.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

