Essex Savings Bank Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

AMD stock traded down $6.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.61. The stock had a trading volume of 27,022,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,054,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.02 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

